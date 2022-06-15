MARSHALL, Texas - A Marshall woman was arrested Tuesday night for abandoning and endangering her two infants.
It happened shortly before 10 p.m. after Harrison County, Texas, sheriff's deputies received several calls about Fantasia Martinez, who was reportedly walking in and out of traffic of Interstate 20.
Martinez, 26, of Marshall, told deputies her vehicle had broken down and her children were still in the car. Deputies and Texas troopers found her car, which was still running after Martinez crashed it into multiple road barricades at the end of Buck Sherrod Road south of I-20.
One infant was in the backseat. A deputy had to break out a window to rescue the child.
While officers were doing that, Martinez, who had been detained in a patrol unit, ran off. But a deputy quickly grabbed her and secured her again in the patrol unit.
Martinez began asking about her second child. While there were two infant car carriers in her wrecked vehicle, there was no second child around, leaving deputies and troopers to believe the child was missing.
Within 30 minutes, about 60 first responders were on the ground searching for the child. Meanwhile, deputies went to an address where Martinez recently moved to, forced their way in and found the second child alone but uninjured.
Child Protective Services took custody of both children.
One deputy was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion from the extensive search.
Martinez was booked into the Harrison County Jail on two counts of abandon/endanger child imminent danger bodily injury and one count each of driving while intoxicated with child passenger, escape and resisting arrest.