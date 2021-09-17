Marshall's third round of COVID-19 funds to benefit public service organizations

MARSHALL, Texas - Marshall Community and Economic Development Director Fabio Angell announced the city’s receipt of the third round of COVID-19 funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant Program during the last city meeting.
The city received $234,000 in funds that they have utilized to expand the city’s COVID-19 grant program to now benefit public service organizations.
“This is our third round of COVID-19 funding that we will use to invest in our community, which is where it counts the most,” said Angell.
“Then we will just close the small business grant fund for good,” Angell said.
The new program, created by the third round of funding, offers relief to a new set of Marshall groups: public service organizations. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30 by 4 p.m.
Funding will be made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for use during the current year 2021, however funds must be spent by Dec. 22, 2022.
-----
The application can be found online on the City of Marshall’s website, www.marshalltexas.net, on the Community Development Block Grant subpage located under the “Departments” tab. Applications will also be made available at the Community and Economic Development Office, 401 S. Alamo Blvd., during business hours.