Marshall's third round of COVID-19 funds to benefit public service organizations

Marshall City Hall

Marshall City Hall

The city received $234,000 in funds that they have utilized to expand the city’s COVID-19 grant program to now benefit public service organizations.

“This is our third round of COVID-19 funding that we will use to invest in our community, which is where it counts the most,” said Angell.

This comes as the city celebrates the approval of 48 applications to the current Small Business Grant program, which was created with the second round of COVID-19 funds. That program has already distributed over $138,000 to local small businesses as part of a compensatory grant program that offers relief for businesses who were required to purchase an array of new protection equipment and other tools during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
The small business grant program is still ongoing, with funds left for about seven applications to be approved at the maximum grant amount of $2,500 before funds are depleted.

“Then we will just close the small business grant fund for good,” Angell said.

The new program, created by the third round of funding, offers relief to a new set of Marshall groups: public service organizations. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30 by 4 p.m.

Applications will be reviewed by the CDBG Division, part of the city’s Department of Community and Economic Development, for eligibility and completion.

Funding will be made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for use during the current year 2021, however funds must be spent by Dec. 22, 2022.

-----

The application can be found online on the City of Marshall’s website, www.marshalltexas.net, on the Community Development Block Grant subpage located under the “Departments” tab. Applications will also be made available at the Community and Economic Development Office, 401 S. Alamo Blvd., during business hours.

