MARSHALL, TX. - Marhsall's Wall of Love mural campaign comes to a close on June 24th.
In exchange for a donation to purchase interior furnishings for the Marshall Pet Adoption Center, space is reserved for a photo of the contributor's pet.
The photos will be used to create a permanent mural inside the adoption center. The donor's name will be included along with the name of the pet.
You can still get your donation in before June 24th, 2021, to include your pet's photo by visiting https://donorbox.org/adoption-center-mural-2.