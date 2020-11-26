MARSHALL, Tx- On Wednesday evening, Marshall had its annual Wonderland of Lights opening ceremony. But the entire holiday event will look a lot different this year due to COVID-19.
There will be no ice skating, carousel, train rides, or traditional Santa's Village this year as a COVID-19 precaution.
But there will be other COVID-19 safe activities. There will still be carriage rides through historic Downtown Marshall. The rides will be Tuesday through Sunday evenings until Dec. 31st. Tickets will be $35 per person for the wagonette, and $65 per person for the limo.
Other activities include:
- The Wassail Walk, Nov. 28th
- Outdoor Christmas Markets, Dec. 5th and 12th
- The Ugly Christmas Sweater Dog Walk, Dec. 12th
- The Wonderland of Sites, Dec. 19th
- Marshall Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet, Dec. 19th
