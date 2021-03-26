CLEVELAND — New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested in Cleveland Thursday night, according to police
A police spokesperson said officers found a stolen handgun on Lattimore during a traffic stop.
The traffic stop occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the Glenville area of Cleveland.
According to police, officers saw that Lattimore had a loaded Glock 19 handgun in the vehicle with him. That gun was later identified as one stolen from Euclid, Ohio.
He was arrested for failure to notify and receiving stolen property.
Two other passengers in the car, Kenyon Moon and Maurice Walton, were arrested for having weapons under disability, meaning they are not legally allowed to have a gun.
The driver, Carl Willis, was arrested for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
Lattimore was arrested and booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail.
Lattimore was born in Cleveland and played college football at Ohio State. He was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2017.