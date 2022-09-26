BELMONT, La. - State police say Marthaville man was killed Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident on Louisiana Highway 175 north of Belmont in Sabine Parish.
Albert Nettles, 35, was southbound, troopers said, when his pickup ran off the road, down the ditch embankment, before striking a concrete bridge structure and overturning. Nettles was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene.
Investigators say Nettles was not wearing a seatbelt and impairment is a suspected factor in the crash. The accident remains under investigation.