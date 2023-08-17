SHREVEPORT, La. - The David Raines Community Health Centers' Annual Scholarship Banquet returns this month with a well-known guest speaker.
Martin Luther King III will address crowd expected to gather for the event that raises money to fund scholarships for students attending Southern University Shreveport (SUSLA) and majoring in the areas of of allied health and nursing.
This marks the return of the banquet, which has not been held since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Shreveport Convention Center.
Click here for ticket information
Contact Community Development Coordinator Char Thomas at (318) 427-8217 for more information.