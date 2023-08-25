SHREVEPORT, La. - Civil rights leaders will march in Washington D.C. Saturday morning to continue 60 years of fighting for equality and equal rights.
Martin Luther King III visited Shreveport to speak at the David Raines Community Health Center banquet for SUSLA. During that time he remarked on 60 years of progress and regression in the political landscape of America.
He says, "My father and mother would be greatly disappointed in where we are. It really goes back to one point-- that is people being engaged in the political process. The march has the opportunity to bring people together. When people come together, progress appears."
Saturday's march will be led by civil rights organizers and black leaders alongside AAPI groups, the LGBTQ community, religious and immigrant communities, as well as native and indigenous groups, all to continue the fight for equal rights.
"In 1963 the march was about jobs and freedom," King recalls, "This is a much more expanded coalition. Dad talked about eradicating triple evils from our society. He defined them as poverty, racism and violence."
Civil rights activists say that a communication breakdown has taken place over the last 60 years, leading to violent outcomes.
"We can disagree without being disagreeable, without it escalating into a scenario where people might end up fighting. But that's where we are right now. Dad would say we must learn nonviolence or we may face nonexistence." King says.
Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech made famous at the march in 1960 was first recorded at Old Galilee Baptist Church in Shreveport in 1958.