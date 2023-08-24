SHREVEPORT, La.-- The David Raines Community Health Center hosted its scholarship banquet Thursday night.
Martin Luther King III, was featured as the keynote speaker, "we should be much further along as it relates to challenges around health and wellness. It was a true honor to be able to be a part of this. This organization that, as I see said, is doing so much in the area of health care, providing opportunities for people who are oftentimes excluded," said King III
Four students received scholarships to help develop the healthcare workforce. The scholarships will help students obtain allied health and nursing careers from Southern University in Shreveport.