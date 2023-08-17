SHREVEPORT, La. - The David Raines Community Health Centers' Annual Scholarship Banquet returns this month.
The banquet raises money to fund scholarships for students attending Southern University Shreveport (SUSLA) majoring in the areas of of Allied Health and Nursing.
The event has been postponed since 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.
This year's keynote speaker is Martin Luther King, III.
The banquet will be held Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center.
Contact Community Development Coordinator Char Thomas at (318) 427-8217 for more information.