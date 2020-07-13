SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana mask mandate started at 12:01 a.m. Monday across the state. According to the proclamation issued by Go. John Bel Edwards, "every individual in Louisiana shall wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial establishment."
The statewide mandate comes less than a week after Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkin's effort to mandate masks and the passage of the Caddo Parish Commission's facemask ordinance.
Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson and Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher reacted to the statewide mandate.