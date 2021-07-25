BATON ROUGE, La. - Masks will be required inside all Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) locations starting Monday.
The updated guidelines follow the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Louisiana and reflect the latest guidelines from health officials. If a customer doesn't have a mask, one will be provided.
“Public safety is our priority. We must take the necessary precautions to protect the health of our customers and employees,” OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain said. In addition to wearing masks, visitors are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines while inside OMV offices.
The Louisiana OMV is also reminding customers to utilize the free LA Wallet app when possible to help stop the spread of COVID. LA Wallet allows eligible customers to request a duplicate driver’s license and renew their current driver’s license.
Additionally, customers are encouraged to check www.expresslane.org to find out if they can complete their transaction online before visiting an OMV office.