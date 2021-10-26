BENTON, La. -- Students and employees in Bossier and Claiborne school districts will have the option of wearing masks starting Wednesday.
Webster Parish said it will release guidance on its decision tomorrow.
None of the other surrounding districts posted updates on their social media pages late Tuesday.
Bossier Parish was the first out of the gate to announce the mask wearing option. The announcement was made less than two hours after Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted the statewide mask mandate.
Edwards gave the option to school districts that maintain tight quarantine regulations for students who have come into close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19. But those districts that don’t require all exposed students to be sent home will have to keep students and staff masked up.
In Bossier, quarantine protocols, however, will be reinstated and not an option if a person is considered a close contact unless they are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic. This is in adherence to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the governor’s updated order.
Masking is still mandated on school buses per presidential order.
The same is true in Claiborne Parish, where masks are still required on school buses but not in classrooms.
But while masks are no longer mandatory, they are encouraged in the schools buildings, the district said in its social media post.
"It is the parents’ choice to decide whether their child continues to wear a mask during the school day. The district will continue all Covid-19 mitigation efforts, such as, social distancing and federally mandated quarantine protocol," the district wrote.