SHREVEPORT, La. – As parish school district and college students return to classrooms following the Christmas break, they can expect a few changes brought on by the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
Students in Claiborne and Natchitoches parishes will be required to wear masks when they return to school this week.
The requirement is temporary in response to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
Staff in both school districts also must adhere to the mask mandate.
“We will continue to follow all safety protocols to provide the safest environment for all students, faculty, and staff members,” the Claiborne School District said on its Facebook page Monday.
Natchitoches said it would update the community when the mask mandate is lifted.
No masks will be required in Bossier Parish. But here are some recommendations the district released Monday:
- While masking will be highly encouraged at schools and centers, it will remain a personal choice except on buses in which masking is mandatory per Presidential Order.
- Athletics will not be suspended, although Return to Play guidelines following a positive case or exposure to a close contact have changed.
- In the case of a positive COVID case, students/staff members must quarantine for five days. Once fever-free with no medication for 24 hours and no symptoms are present after five days, or if symptoms are resolving, the student/staff member may return to school on day six but will be required to wear a mask until day 11. Non-compliance will result in the remainder of the 10-day quarantine being completed at home.
- Visitors will be limited on campuses and those visiting will be asked to wear a mask.
- Classroom and cafeteria seating will be reviewed based on each school site configuration.
LSUS resumes operations Tuesday with faculty and staff back on campus. The spring semester for students starts Jan. 10; however, the first two weeks will be taught through remote instruction.
The plan is to return to face-to-face instruction on Jan. 23.