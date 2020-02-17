SHREVEPORT, La. - One man was shot by Shreveport police while officers were severing an arrest warrant connected to Sunday's homicide.
Around 5:30 Monday afternoon Shreveport Police were serving the warrant at the Linwood Homes Apartments.
Police say they found the suspect in an apartment near where they were serving the warrant.
Police say the man pulled a gun at the officers. Officers then shot the suspect twice. He was sent to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries, according to Shreveport police spokesperson Cpl. Angie Willhite.
Willhite says detectives are confidant the man who was shot was the suspect.
