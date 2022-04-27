MAUD, Texas - April and James Thompson of Maud, Texas were each sentenced to over four years in prison for mail fraud.
Both were accused of stealing over four million dollars from Forest Investment Associates (FIA) based in Atlanta, Georgia. The company offers timberland investment advice and management services for timberland investors.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, from May 2011 to April 2019, April Thompson (44) and husband, James Thompson (49) stole over $4 million from FIA.
Mrs. Thompson was employed in Texas for Kingwood Forestry Services which provides a variety of forestry services to FIA.
After Kingwood was contracted by FIA for services, Mrs. Thompson submitted over 400 fraudulent invoices to the company claiming her husband had rendered services at FIA timber properties.
In fact, Mr. Thompson had never performed any contract work for the company. Regardless, all FIA payments were sent directly to the Thompson’s address in Maud, Texas.
The FBI investigation revealed the Thompsons used the stolen money for Mr. Thompson’s trucking business, to support his race car hobby, to purchase silver and gold coins, to install a pool at their home and went on a vacation to Hawaii.
Philip Wislar, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, Georgia said, “The negative impact of white-collar fraud is far-reaching, and the FBI constantly works to hold fraudsters accountable and protect businesses from further damages. The Thompsons chose self-interest and greed rather than to make an honest living, and for that they will spend significant time in prison.”
Both Mr. and Mrs. Thompson pleaded guilty to mail fraud and they were each sentenced to six years and eight months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. They are also ordered to pay restitution of $5,143,209.