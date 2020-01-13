LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Maverick Gaming LLC announced Monday the company has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the Eldorado Casino and Resort in Shreveport from Eldorado Resorts for $230 million.
The transaction, once closed, will add approximately 1,500 slots, 50 table games, over 400 hotel rooms and six restaurants to the Maverick portfolio.
Maverick intends to fund the transaction primarily with cash on hand and financing from HG Vora Capital Management and Angelo Gordon, both of which are private investment firms.
The purchase is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in 2020.
"Maverick continues to bet on diversified economies as we expand our gaming portfolio," Eric Persson, owner of Maverick Gaming, said. "The population in the Dallas market exceeds 7.5 million people, and Dallas encompasses the third-largest concentration of Fortune 500 companies in the United States."
Persson said Maverick’s focus has been on the growing, vibrant and dynamic economies of Salt Lake City, Seattle and Denver.
"The company now adds Dallas to that list,” Persson said.