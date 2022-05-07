SHREVEPORT, La.--May is Foster Care Awareness Month. KTBS talks with a woman who wants to stop the stigma when it comes to young people in foster care.
Renee Larson was 13 when she entered the foster care system because her mother could no longer care for her due to health issues. Larson says she was given just three hours to pack up who life in trash bags. She stayed in the system until she aged out at 18 years old.
"I think the big stigma that happens with foster youth is that because we have no luggage and our belongings are in trash bags it makes us think we are trash and we are not we are treasures," said Larson.
