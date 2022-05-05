SHREVEPORT, La.-- May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
KTBS talked with a psychiatrist at LSU Health Shreveport who believes self-care is important in all forms whether that means simply going to bed early or just prioritizing self in general.
She says counselors are also helpful while reminding us it is important to check in with loved ones and don't forget that children need mental health check-ins too.
"The last two years have been full of stress and change and people may really be struggling, we want them to help those people who are struggling," said Dr. McPherson.