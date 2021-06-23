BATON ROUGE, La. - The 13 riverboat casinos, Harrah’s land-based casino and four racinos brought in $228.2 million during May. That’s a 3.2% drop from the $235.8 million gambling properties generated during April, according to figures released by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.
In late May, the state lifted nearly all of the restrictions put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus, including mandatory mask mandates. New Orleans lifted its mask mandate a few days later, and cleared the way for live entertainment.
The lifting of restrictions came about a year after most gambling properties reopened, after being closed in mid-March 2020. Nearly $70.4 million in casino revenues were generated during May 2020
Video poker brought in $77.6 million last month, an 8.3% drop from the nearly $84.7 million it generated in April. In May 2020, video poker generated nearly $23.9 million.
Two Shreveport-Bossier City casinos saw an increase in the revenues.
Horseshoe Casino had the biggest percentage month-to-month gain in winnings, up 8.2% from $16.3 million to $17.6 million.
Sam’s Town was up 3.6% from $5.9 million to $6.1 million.