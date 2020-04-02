SHREVEPORT, La. – Mayor Adrian Perkins has added an extra restriction to restaurant operations in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Perkins said effective at 6 p.m. Thursday patrons must stay in their vehicles at all times, which limits service at restaurants to curb-side and drive-thru pickup only.
The restriction further reduces public contact and promotes the safety and well-being of Shreveport citizens, Perkins said in an emergency declaration.
"As Mayor, my first priority is public safety. We have seen hundreds of our fellow citizens fall ill as a result of this virus, and the numbers continue to rise," said Perkins said in a statement. "We have to do everything in our power to slow the spread and save lives."
The order remains in effect until 6 a.m. May 2.