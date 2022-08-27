SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport had its two new street sweepers hard at work cleaning up Hwy. 3132 on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Mayor Adrian Perkins joined the cleanup crew to make a personal plea to his constituents to help with the city's beautification efforts.
"We're gonna do our part, but we just need you all to do your part as well," said the mayor. "We're contracting, but we also want to make sure that citizens are not littering, and sometimes it is even accidental. People will have loads that aren't secure; they'll drive down a highway and that stuff spills everywhere. So I'm asking the citizens: please, please, please stop littering."
Mayor Perkins said the city will be supplementing the cleaning efforts of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on a bi-monthly basis.