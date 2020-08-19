SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has been named as one of the new members of the Intergovernmental Advisory Committee (IAC) for the Federal Communications Commission.
The IAC is comprised of elected and appointed officials of municipal, county, state and Tribal governments. It provides guidance, expertise and recommendations to the Commission on a range of telecommunication issues for which local, state, and Tribal governments explicitly or inherently share responsibility or administration with the Commission.
“I look forward to serving on this advisory committee,” said Perkins. “I want to make sure we leverage technology to pursue policies that are advantageous for municipalities to deliver city services in much better ways.”
Perkins is one of 12 municipal representatives on the IAC, which consists of 30 members. The agenda for the two-year term committee could include such tasks as increasing deployment and adoption of broadband services, strengthening public safety communications infrastructure, and emergency response capabilities.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has designated the IGA within the Consumer & Governmental Affairs Bureau to serve as liaison to the IAC and provide oversight of the committee.