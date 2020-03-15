NEW ORLEANS, La. - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says 3 people in Caddo Parish have tested positive for COVID-19 in a Facebook post Sunday.
There are not details about the three people at this time. Willis-Knighton Health System spokesperson says they treated an individual who tested positive.
The Louisiana Governor's office has confirmed that a second person in has died from the coronavirus in New Orleans.
The victim is said to be a 53-year-old resident of New Orleans. No other details about the patient has been released publicly.
The Louisiana Department of Health states the number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana has risen from 77 on Saturday to 103 as of Sunday night.
The majority of cases are in Orleans Parish with 74, while Jefferson Parish has the second most cases at 14.
Other parishes include
- St. Tammany with 4
- St. Charles with 3
- Terrebonne with 2
- Bossier with 1
- Lafourche with 1
- St. Bernard with 1
- St. John the Baptist with 1