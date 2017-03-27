Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler has asked a judge to dismiss a defamation suit filed against her by businessman Scott Pernici, saying her comments about him in a dispute over compensation were protected free speech in an issue of public interest.
Pernici sued Tyler earlier this month, saying she accused him of a shakedown because he wanted to be compensated for bringing water-billing problems to the city’s attention.
Tyler called the defamation suit “frivolous."
“Plaintiffs are limited purpose public figures complaining of comments regarding matters of public concern,” states the motion filed in Caddo District Court. “Plaintiffs cannot inject controversy, make demands for hundreds of thousands of dollars of public money, then contend their activities are ‘private’ matters by ‘private citizens’ involving matters of ‘private concern.’”
Pernici said he discovered the city had underbilled heavy water users by at least $1 million and brought it to the attention of city officials in 2015. Pernici wanted a 25 percent share of the additional revenue the Water Department would receive during the first four years. The city corrected the billing problem and Pernici sued, saying the Tyler administration violated a confidentiality agreement by going ahead and fixing the problem without compensating him.
The Tyler administration had not publicly disclosed the water-billing problem. After the first news reports on the issue last fall, the mayor issued a statement saying Pernici kept demanding more money and threatening to publicly expose the billing problem. Tyler said she would "not allow the city to be extorted or blackmailed."
“The accusations of blackmail and extortion, holding the city hostage, bullying and shakedown, coupled with a declaration that the matter is being referred to the U.S. Department of Justice for investigation, carry the unmistakable inference that Wainwright and Pernici have engaged in criminal activity which constitutes defamation per se," the Pernici suit said.