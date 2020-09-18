NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she will not allow fans into the Superdome for the Saints game against the Green Bay Packers later this month.
At a press conference Friday, Cantrell acknowledged that the city was excited for the start of football season, but said she could not allow 25,000 people to cluster in a possible "super-spreader" event.
The mayor had said previously that New Orleans is still waiting to receive the city's full share of CARES Act money from the state, and would need that in order to provide the manpower to facilitate the game.