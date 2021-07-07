BOSSIER CITY, La -- A day after a rocky first city council meeting under new Mayor Tommy Chandler, one issue appears to be ironed out. But another is not.
There was some mysterious non-action on Chandler's appointees for chief administrative officer and city attorney. But it appears the attorney position has been resolved.
The city council will meet in special session at 2 p.m. Thursday. Council President Don Williams expects them to approve Chandler's pick for city attorney, Charles Jacobs, as well as to authorize Jacobs to hire Richard Ray as assistant city attorney.
Williams explained that the controversy on that issue Tuesday was centered over Chandler's moves to first reassign Police Chief Shane McWilliams, and later put him on administrative leave with pay. That's pending an internal investigation over alleged policy violations.
Williams says he and some other council members had a closed door meeting with Chandler and Jacobs because they had questions about whether McWilliams' civil service law protections had been violated.
"They were more than willing to talk to us and went through the whole process. And everything was okay. We left, shook hands, kissed and made up, whatever you want to say. So everybody was happy," Williams said.
Political science professor Jeff Sadow of LSUS says it was a manufactured controversy. He says the law clearly shows that Chandler was within his right to discipline McWilliams for cause.
"The council, majority of the gray beards in particular, wanted to give an indication to the new mayor that maybe he's not the boss that he thinks he is," Sadow said.
He believes that was also the reason the council blocked a vote on Chandler's choice for CAO, Shane Cheatham. Cheatham gave up the seat on the city council he'd just been elected to in hopes of running Chandler's administration.
But when the council filled that seat in the interim with the long time incumbent Cheatham soundly defeated, Scott Irwin, that was probably a bad sign for Cheatham.
"My opinion? I don't think he's qualified," Williams said of Cheatham. "It's a big job. You're going to probably manage 300 people, the budget. There's a lot of issues."
Sadow said, "It was very unprofessional to not at least let him go to the podium and speak to his qualifications. Give the guy a fair hearing and then vote him down if you like."
Cheatham appeared to have only one vote on the council. That was from new councilman Chris Smith. He moved for a vote on Cheatham. But there was no second.
Williams says he hopes to learn about Chandler's next plan for CAO when they meet again next week. Sadow believes Chandler will have to make a deal with the council to find a nominee that's agreeable to them
"If there has to be a sacrifice made to stroke the egos of these councilors, then I'm afraid Shane Cheatham is that sacrifice," Sadow says.
It's possible that Cheatham could run in October in a special election to take back the seat that he won in March. Cheatham, a realtor who was also a Bossier Parish School Board member, did not respond to a call for comment.
Chandler was also not available for comment, according to spokeswoman Traci Ponder.
"Yesterday’s developments are disappointing. Mayor Chandler is working now to determine what his next step will be for the office of CAO," Ponder wrote in a statement.