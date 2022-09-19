BOSSIER CITY, La. -- More than three days later, there's still no official word on who's in charge at this city's police department.
That's after Mayor Tommy Chandler asked the civil service board to remove Chris Estess as chief on Friday. They did so unanimously.
Chandler and other Bossier City officials have not answered our questions as to who's running the department in the interim. We also did not get an answer when we asked for specifics that led to the removal of Estess.
City Attorney Charles Jacobs said on Friday that Estess did not discuss major department decisions with the mayor and failed to follow orders.
Late Monday afternoon, Chandler sent a brief written statement, saying, "The only comment regarding the status of Chris Estess is that he is still employed with the Bossier City Police Department. There will not be any additional statements regarding his removal as chief of police of Bossier City."
City Councilman Jeff Darby told us that he supports Chandler's decision to remove Estess during his six-month working test period if it's in the interest of public safety.