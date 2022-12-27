SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux and the seven City Council members will take their oaths of office Saturday.
The inauguration will be at 10 a.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center.
Arceneaux and City Council members Gary Brooks of District B, Alan Jackson of District E and Ursula Bowman of District G were elected Dec. 10. Jim Taliaferro was elected to District C on Nov. 8.
District A's Tabatha Taylor, District D's Grayson Boucher and District F's James Green were reelected without opposition.