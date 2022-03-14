SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Adrian Perkins is continuing to interview the 11 finalists for the fire chief's job.
Perkins announced on March 2 that he narrowed the list from 18 applicants for the interview process. He anticipated the interviews taking two weeks.
City spokeswoman Marquel Sennett said Monday 10 of the 11 have been interviewed so far. Perkins will make a recommendation for his pick to the City Council when the interview process is complete.
Chief John Lane is serving as substitute chief following the retirement late last year of Chief Scott Wolverton. Lane did not apply for the permanent position.
Here's the list of those being interviewed:
- David Ebarb
- Mark Guastella
- John Hellmers
- Louis Johnson
- Brandon Lee
- James Pinkston IV
- Jon Prator
- Clarence Reese Jr.
- Fredrick Sanders
- Robert Taggart II
- Amanda Thibodeaux