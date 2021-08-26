SHREVEPORT, La. – Police Chief Ben Raymond has stepped down as the city's police chief.
Mayor Adrian Perkins made the announcement late Thursday.
Perkins said he asked Raymond to step down on June 2 but gave him time to finish some law enforcement training he needed to finish and prepare the department for transition.
Raymond is taking leave through November then will return to SPD at the rank of sergeant.
Raymond said the decision to step down is in the best interest of the department and is "God's will for my life," Raymond said.
Perkins thanked Raymond for the decades of service to SPD and the "tireless work he has put in."
"We are experiencing an inexcusable surge of violent crime at this particular moment. My No. 1 priority is focusing on the future and making sure each and every citizen of Shreveport is as safe as possible," Perkins said. "The Police Department needs change. This is not a decision I've come upon lightly."
Assistant Chief Wayne Smith will be the substitute chief until a permanent replacement is named.
Perkins called Smith -- a 40-year veteran with over two decades of command experience -- "not just a placeholder; he's a leader."
The announcement of Raymond's departure happened a few short hours after a notification was made to the public of a special City Council meeting on Friday to consider a no confidence vote on Raymond. Council members Jerry Bowman and LeVette Fuller authored a resolution calling on the mayor to seek Raymond’s resignation and begin a search for a new chief.
The resolution said new leadership is needed for the Police Department that has been crippled by being understaffed, thus putting a strain on current officers. That meeting was cancelled after Raymond's announcement.
Raymond’s tenure has been marked by controversy since before it began. But it was also marked early in his tenure with a drop in crime. The downward trend continued until the pandemic hit.
He took over as interim chief in 2018 after former Chief Alan Crump took medical leave. Raymond was one of seven candidates interviewed in 2019 for the permanent chief’s position; however, he was not one of three initially recommended to Perkins by an advisory committee.
Perkins was not bound by the committee’s recommendation and in September 2019 appointed Raymond as probational chief. The Civil Service board made it official in June 2020.
Raymond took the reins amid public calls for change at the Police Department in connection with the death of a man in its custody and other officer-involved incidents.
In recent months, criticism of his leadership has increased as violent crime has increased. The city has 63 homicides and dozens and dozens of individuals wounded in non-fatal shootings.
Raymond expressed appreciation at the opportunity given to him almost three years ago to be the police chief. To say it's not been a difficult road is an understatement, he said.
His first full year as chief saw "drastic reductions" in crime, including property and violent crime, Raymond said.
The pandemic brought numerous additional responsibilities for the Police Department and to deal with a new series of concerns related to the spread of a deadly virus that had a "devastating impact" on citizens, business and the economy as a whole. A reduction in qualified applicants and an increase in resignations and retirements began to negatively impact the department's ability to respond to calls for service and perform proactive enforcement aimed at reducing crime, said Raymond.
Weeks into the pandemic, law enforcement at a national level was thrust into the limelight due to a high profile use of force incident, said Raymond, in reference to the death of George Floyd. Soon after, SPD had to deal with similar issues, including calls for police reform and community protests.
Violence that plagued other communities in the nation did not happen locally and for that the community is to be commended, Raymond said.
Spikes in violent crime then started happening across the country; Shreveport was not sparred. Violent crime has become a national crisis, he said, adding that unfortunately, law enforcement leaders have been blamed.
Raymond then referred to the resolution proposed by Bowman and Fuller calling for a vote of no confidence. To blame him for the violent offenders roaming the city's streets is "ludicrous," he said.
Raymond said fire chiefs are not blamed for houses or businesses burning to the ground, the department of transportation and public works are not blamed when there is a fatality accident and doctors and nurses at local hospitals are not being blamed for lives lost to COVID-19.
"Yet, the response from some of our local representatives it to blame those who are working tirelessly to solve and prevent violent crime in our city. As police officers, we will continue to arrest violent offenders, often multiple times, until the true problems within the criminal justice system are addressed. Individually, I will continue to do my part as a public safety official who has dedicated his entire adult life to protect the citizens of Shreveport," Raymond said.
Raymond said he asked for the demotion to sergeant so he can continue to serve. He has a strong faith in God and puts trust in the path ahead.
Smith said he promises to lead the department with a team effort and a direction that will ensure positive results in reducing the crime and fears of the community.
"I will foster an atmosphere of good communication," said Smith, adding he will work in concert to address the community's needs.
Smith pledges to:
- Embark on a mission that will include a greater police presence in the neighborhoods that are the greatest at risk for violent crimes occurring.
- Enhance partnerships with other agencies to bring additional presence and enforcement to the communities.
- Enhance community policing efforts to strengthen relationships between police officers and neighborhoods they patrol.
- Enhance recruitment efforts by intensifying recruitment, training and retaining only the best candidates possible.
- Greater accountability at all levels of operations.
"I will begin this process by leading from the front today," Smith said.