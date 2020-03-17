HAYNESVILLE, La. — A Haynesville man has died from injuries sustained early Tuesday morning at the hand of his son, who later took his life, according to officials.
The status of the man's wife, who was also injured in the deadly beating, is unknown.
Haynesville Mayor Beverlee Killgore told KTBS that Dennis Burch, 20, fatally wounded himself after allegedly beating George and Teresa Burch at a West Main Street residence in Haynesville.
Killgore did not provide any information on what sparked the incident and would not say whether the pair had been bludgeoned solely by hand or with an instrument.
“He (Dennis) beat up George and Teresa and then killed himself. George is in critical condition at this point. Teresa is also in the hospital. I do not know her condition,” Killgore said this morning before George Burch's death.