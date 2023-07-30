MINDEN, La. – Minden is on the verge of a citywide power outage after an early morning fire heavily damaged the electrical substation, Mayor Nick Cox said today in a public notice to residents.
It’s unknown when the outage will occur or how long it will last. City officials are working with the utility company to determine a course of action, he said.
“In the meantime, we understand the inconvenience and potential challenges this power outage may pose for our community. We strongly advise all residents to remain calm and prepared during this time,” Cox said.
Updates will be provided through local media and the city’s social media.
The potential outage comes as temperatures in northwest Louisiana are forecast to top 100 degrees each day through next weekend.
The fire was reported around 6:13 a.m. at Entergy’s Gilark substation, causing a brief citywide power outage. Entergy officials assessed the situation; however, “significant damage” was sustained to a potential transformer, buss and lightning arresters.
“The potential transformer exploded and will need to be repaired urgently,” Cox said.
The substation is the city’s only tie to the power grid. It is 115,000 volts and the sole power entry location.
The city is working with Entergy and AEP to find a solution.
City officials are preparing for the outage by partnering with the Webster Parish Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness to create cooling centers at locations in the city.
Also, the city is collaborating with other local organizations, including the Red Cross to “ensure the support and well-being of our most vulnerable residents, cush as the elderly, children and those with medical conditions,” Cox said.