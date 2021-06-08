SHREVEPORT, La -- Mayor Adrian Perkins hopes the third time is the charm for his administration to pass a municipal bond package. But voters will have to wait for details.
Perkins announced there will be a new multi-proposition bond plan. He says it'll possibly again be in the ballpark of $200 million. And it'll probably cover many of the same projects his administration has tried to pass twice before.
Asked why there would be a different outcome this time, Perkins replied, "The February storm was a big influencer on a lot of different council members. And also my conversations with council members. There's much higher inclination throughout council that we need to get this done, and we need to do it collectively. Not just coming out of the mayor's office. So that's why we feel very confident this time that we'll have much more council support."
Perkins was referencing the water system infrastructure crisis that was exposed by the historic winter storms.
So look for capital improvement proposals for not only the city's water system, but also the police and fire departments, and streets and drainage.
Perkins says voters should not mistake the initial lack of details as poor planning.
"A lot of times the ambiguity is used as, 'Oh they're not sure what they want,' or 'They're rushing this.' We know our needs, especially when it comes to infrastructure, and public safety," Perkins said.
City Council Chairman James Flurry joined Perkins for the announcement. The District E Republican indicated he's willing to work closely with the administration.
"I'm not a blank check. But I know the needs are great. And so I'm prepared to be somebody that offers solutions and not problems," Flurry said.
Flurry says he supported letting voters decide the two previous bond packages.
Flurry noted that the mayor and council members have been hearing plenty about capital improvements the city needs. That's through listening sessions with the public on how to spend federal COVID stimulus and CARES Act funding. They combine for $66 million in federal grants to the city.
But Flurry says the city's needs are far greater.
"The bond issue is definitely needed based on what the citizens are saying. There's a lot of things we need to do," Flurry said.
Perkins says his administration and the council will hammer out details for the bond package between now and when the council votes on July 13th. That vote will decide whether to send the plan to voters. Voters would have their say on November 13th.
Perkins said there could be five or six propositions in this package, compared to the three or four in the previous plans. He says that's to give voters more choices on what they want to support. But, of course, he hopes it all passes.
In January, Perkins withdrew a $207 million bond package because he said he wanted more consensus from the council. A little over a year earlier in November of 2019, voters narrowly rejected a package of three bond props totaling $186 million. That was Perkins' first year in office.