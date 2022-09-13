SHREVEPORT, La. -- While city of Shreveport employees and retirees wait to see their health plan options for next year, Mayor Adrian Perkins is still defending the process that resulted in no plan yet.
Perkins called local media to look at a recording from last week’s Health Care Trust Fund Board meeting. That’s when a representative from Aetna -- the insurance partner for Willis-Knighton Health System -- said they never received an official request for proposal — or RFP from the city or its insurance broker.
Willis-Knighton has complained of an unfair process that caused their proposal to skew higher.
After the video played at the news conference, Perkins then held up what he says was Aetna’s proposal, claiming it was received by Gallagher in mid-July in response to an RFP.
But an attorney for Aetna countered Perkins during the city council meeting that followed.
"I want to clear up misinformation from the mayor," Jennifer Herbert told the council as Perkins looked on. "Aetna never received a formal request for proposal from the city of Shreveport, Gallagher or any representative. This was not a fair process. This was not a just process," Herbert continued.
Mayor Perkins responded, "She just conflated two different documents."
Perkins held up one packet of papers he says was Aetna's informal presentation in April. In his other hand he held up what he says was their proposal in July.
Of that second set of documents, Herbert shot back, "That document says April, 2022."
Herbert showed us what she says is the copy of the July response, that has a day April 2022 on page two. That would have been before any RFP process that Perkins claims.
The Perkins administration has not produced an actual RFP. Perkins blames that on Gallagher.
Meantime, meetings are set next week to continue the process of developing a health care plan for 2023.