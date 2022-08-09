SHREVEPORT, La. – Mayor Adrian Perkins’ last chance to get back in the mayor’s race this fall rests with an appeal he filed Tuesday afternoon with the Louisiana Supreme Court.
It’s up to the panel to decide to hear the appeal or not. A decision is expected within 24 hours.
A Caddo District Court judge and a three-member panel of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal have disqualified Perkins’ from re-election because of false information he provided on a candidacy form during qualifying last month.
Perkins’ attorneys say the Louisiana Supreme Court should grant the writ application because of “significant conflict” among the 2nd, 4th and 5th courts of appeal in other cases involving grounds for disqualifying candidates under the state’s election code. The 1st, 2nd and 5th circuits hold that technical errors made by a candidate on candidacy forms are grounds for disqualification, while the 4th “correctly” holds that technical mistakes are not.
The attorneys also say the writ should be granted because the 2nd Circuit has “erroneously interpreted Louisiana law and its decision, if allowed to stand, will cause material injustice and significantly affect the public interest.” They point to Perkins’ position as mayor of the state’s third largest city.
Perkins was disqualified on the local level because he signed a Notice of Candidacy form saying he was still registered to vote at his mother's address in southeast Shreveport and not his downtown condo where he actually lives and takes a homestead exemption. State law says if a voter claims homestead exemption that's where the voter must be registered.
Perkins changed his voter registration to the Marshall Street address the day after the lawsuit was filed. He said writing down the wrong address was a mistake and blamed lights from TV camera crews -- which he invited to get video of his qualification process -- for causing him to make the error.