SHREVEPORT, La.- Mayor Adrian Perkins publicly addressed race relations in Shreveport Thursday.
Citizens expressed their concerns to the mayor during a virtual public forum.
Among those concerns was a lack of trust in the police department.
The climate of racism in Shreveport was also a big topic, which Perkins said affects the city in many areas.
“It affects us economically, education-wise, and our ability,” Perkins said. “It is so pervasive to uplift Shreveport and push Shreveport in the right direction.”
Citizens voiced their concerns and wanted to know what's being done.
Perkins says he has created a culture in which the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is respectful to citizens and stressed the importance of having community-oriented police with a guardian mindset for citizens.
He also said the city is working with the federal government to get funding for body cameras for officers.
Perkins says having body cameras and strong policies around them can reduce excessive force incidents.
“Making sure they have them turned on when there out and making sure they are reporting when there are issues,” Perkins.
Perkins also encouraged citizens to educate themselves on the process when incidents happen and hold entities more accountable.