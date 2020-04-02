SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has identified the Martin Luther King area, Sunset Acres, Mooretown, Western Hills, and Queensborough as ‘hot spots' for the coronavirus throughout the city.
“We are seeing a larger concentration of positive cases in certain parts of town and we also know that those positive cases sometimes correlate with reports that we get from citizens of large crowds gathering,” Perkins said.
The information to determine these hot spots was also determined through the State Bureau of EMS.
Mayor Perkins is asking that these areas and other areas in the city to follow the guidelines that are encouraging you to stay at home and don’t public gather.
Mayor Perkins says the big goal is to get everyone on the same page.
We're all a part of the same, family, community and everybody has to take heed and set up their precaution whether you're organizing a business or whether you’re an individual that has to decide to wash your hands frequently,” Perkins said.
If you see a gathering of more than 10 or businesses that are not observing social distancing, you are encouraged to call the Shreveport Police Department at (318)673-7300 or Crimestoppers at (318)673-7373.