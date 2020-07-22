SHREVEPORT, La. -- Less than two years after being elected Shreveport's mayor, Adrian Perkins wants to make the jump to our nation's capitol. He released a campaign video Wednesday announcing his challenge to Sen. Bill Cassidy.
In a two-minute introductory video from his campaign website, Perkins talks about being the grandson of a sharecropper. He said he was motivated by the 9/11 attacks to lead troops into battle. And he said he turned down lucrative job offers after graduating from Harvard Law School to come back to Shreveport to "get my hometown back on its feet."
The video also gave a glimpse of his message for his Senate bid.
"We can understand and grow from our differences instead of being divided by them. We can demand a government that serves all of its people, not just the wealthy and well connected," Perkins narrated.
KTBS Political Analyst Scott Hughes weighed in.
"Here we are basically two years into a four year term, not necessarily a lot of achievements to build on. And he's reaching for what's really one of the gold rings in politics. It really has to surprise anybody looking at politics," Scott Hughes said.
Hughes believes Perkins may only be trying to raise his name recognition.
"You're trying to get out of the city of Shreveport. You're trying to put your name out to the Louisiana Democrats. You're trying to put your name on the radar in Washington, D.C.," Hughes explained. "Perhaps if Biden were to win the presidency, he might could say, look I did a good job for the party in Louisiana. I'd like to come to Washington and be part of the administration."
Two fellow Democrats on the Shreveport City Council gave us their reactions to Perkins' bid.
“I wish Mayor Perkins luck on the campaign trail. As Vice-Chair of the City Council, I am committed to focusing on moving Shreveport forward," said LeVette Fuller.
Jerry Bowman said via text message, "My initial reaction was WOW!!! I wish Mayor Perkins well on his endeavors. I will continue to focus on being the best City Councilman for District G and the City of Shreveport as a whole."
Hughes said Perkins will have to be ready for a larger stage.
"He's going to find out very quickly that when you run in a U.S. Senate race, your opponent will attempt to define you. And so he may think I'm going to run a game of offense. I'm going to show myself as a new vision of leadership. And he's quickly going to find himself on the defense as the attack ads come pouring in."
Cassidy's campaign spokesman Ty Bofferding fired back with a statement, saying, "Not even done with his first term and Mayor Perkins is already abandoning his post as COVID-19 cases in Shreveport rise. Meanwhile, Dr. Cassidy is working with medical experts on efforts to beat the Coronavirus. Louisiana needs leaders that look for solutions, not exit strategies."
Perkins and Cassidy are both expected to formally enter the November race before the end of qualifying on Friday.