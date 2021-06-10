SHREVEPORT, La -- Amid a struggle to fill jobs and work schedules, Mayor Adrian Perkins wants to raise the minimum wage for workers with the City of Shreveport.
He sent a memo to city council members, asking for support to phase in a raise to $13 an hour minimum over the next two years.
The mayor wrote, "This is the first step in a comprehensive effort to improve the earning wage for city employees and to deliver better service to all of Shreveport."
The mayor says it would cost the city about $500,000 for the rest of this year. And it would require amending this year's budget.
Perkins also says his administration plans a 2.75 percent raise for all non-civil service city employees next year. Then he wants the city to move to merit-based pay in 2023.