SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's mayor ordered Monday that mask will be worn in public while entering businesses beginning Wednesday.
Mayor Adrian Perkins said the increase in COVID-19 cases locally prompted his executive order.
"We have to react to these numbers," Perkins said.
He said the mask order is for the protection of family members, employees and just being considerate for others.
SporTran officials also said Monday mask will be required at all bus stops, facilities and onboard vehicles beginning Wednesday.
A Caddo Parish commissioner attempted to add a mask mandate to Monday's work session for discussion but backed off after several commissioners said they had not had time to read the proposal that would have been a late add-on to the agenda. Instead, the commission voted to hold a special session at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to talk about it.