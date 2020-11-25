SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport announced Wednesday its decision against issuing permits for first-quarter parades, including Mardi Gras, due to the public health risks associated with large gatherings and restrictions issued by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards limiting crowd sizes.
"We're all anxious to see life return to normal, and with news of vaccines on the horizon, there is light at the end of the tunnel. But that light is still months away, and we have to protect lives right now," Mayor Adrian Perkins said in a news release.
"With Shreveport experiencing an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, it would be unwise and irresponsible to permit large community gatherings, like parades, that lead to considerable viral spread and endanger the lives of area residents," Perkins said.
Shreveport is in a third COVID wave. Since the onset of the pandemic, cases and hospitalizations have surged following holiday events, including Mardi Gras 2019.
Shreveport enters this third wave and the holiday season in a vulnerable position. Region 7's prior plateau was elevated, making our area more susceptible to significant spread.
Therefore, Perkins and public health officials urge everyone to exercise extreme caution during the holiday season.
"This Thanksgiving, families are advised to celebrate with their immediate households, eat and mingle outdoors, wear masks, wash hands frequently, deliver meals to at risk family members, and please avoid densely packed Black Friday shopping crowds," Perkin said.