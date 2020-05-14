SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said Wednesday Phase One of reopening businesses does not mean citizens can return to normal life, just because they can leave their homes.
During a media briefing at Government Plaza, Perkins updated the number of coronavirus cases in Cadoo Parish. There are 1,800 reported cases and 161 deaths with 42% of all COVID-19 victims living in nursing homes.
The last thing Perkins said he wants to see is a spike in cases or hospitalizations during Phase One. He is encouraging people to continue practicing social distancing.
Businesses will reopen Friday, including Government Plaza, but there will be a strict guideline of 25% occupancy.
"These are far from normal circumstances," Perkins said. "We are asking all restaurants and businesses where reservations make sense, to offer that service to patrons. This will reduce idle crowds waiting for services, and as well as protect your staff. We are also encouraging businesses to institute mask policies for customers."
Perkins is requiring all citizens and employees coming in and out of Government Plaza to wear a mask. They will not be checking temperatures. Elevator space will be limited and plexiglass dividers have been installed for extra safety, Perkins said.