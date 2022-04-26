SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins announced a plan to fight back against litterers in Shreveport through stronger criminal penalties.
"The city of Shreveport can no longer afford their behavior,” Perkins said. “So, we are going to shift the burden that currently rests on our taxpayer’s backs and we're going to put it on the shoulders of those littering and breaking the law."
Although there are already penalties, Perkins wants to raise the stakes higher.
"Right now, citizens face a fine of up to $1,000 if they litter in our city. At the next council meeting, I will be imposing even stiffer legislation. The way things currently are is unsustainable and it is a black eye to our city," said Perkins.
Police Chief Wayne Smith supports Perkin’s plan, suggesting a connection between crime and aesthetics.
"I know that a clean city, a beautiful city, is a safer city," said Smith.