SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins spoke out Friday and tried to tamp down criticism over the process of a new health insurance plan for city employees and retirees.
The mayor's news conference comes following a raucous meeting of the health board on Wednesday. Most of the beneficiaries objected to a three-tiered plan that they said will raise their costs if they use the Willis-Knighton Health System.
The city's largest healthcare provider was relegated to a second-tier status because their bid came in $1.6 million higher. Willis-Knighton said their proposal was skewed because their insurance partner never got an official request for proposal (RFP). But Perkins said Friday they should not worry.
"If employees go to other health care networks, or the network of their choice, such as Willis-Knighton, there will be no increased costs to those employees," Perkins said.
Willis-Knighton Health System CEO Jaf Fielder issued a statement following the mayor's news conference.
"The Healthcare Trust Fund Board’s (HCTFB) decision to adopt a plan that would discourage the majority of City employees and retirees from continuing to use their current Willis-Knighton providers continues to be confounding. We had hoped that the news conference today would shed some additional light on this issue, particularly the suspicious RFP process. We agree with the mayor that there has been misinformation and were hoping for clarification and facts. The mayor confirmed that he has not seen an RFP, nor has Aetna/WK seen one. Even Blue Cross/Blue Shield, the city’s chosen provider, has not come forward with the elusive RFP. At an April 20 meeting of the HCTFB, the City’s benefit consultant stated that 60% of their employee/retiree population chooses to use Willis-Knighton. We were humbled by the passionate outpouring of City employees, retirees and family members who attended and spoke at the Sept. 7 meeting, but we were disappointed that their pleas apparently fell on some deaf ears. To be clear, Willis-Knighton wants to work with the City, as it always has, to ensure that its employees and retirees who want to be cared for by Willis-Knighton doctors and hospitals can make those choices without financial disincentives. We feel that the relationship between a patient and their physician is sacred and should not be jeopardized by illogical insurance decisions. We believe the needs of City employees can be best met by an equitable bidding process that is based on open, transparent communications. We also believe that, in an open transparent process, Willis-Knighton can compete favorably with any and all proposals from out-of-town insurers or organizations."
The plan goes next to the city council for approval. Passage is in question, since Councilman Jerry Bowman, an employee of Ochsner LSU Health, will likely abstain from voting.