SHREVEPORT, La- Mayor Adrian Perkins has directed the Water and Sewerage Department to keep the water on for rental properties who have been threatened with water cutoff notices from landlords.
The City of Shreveport has received several calls about landlords shutting off tenants' water to reduce possible pipe damage from the winter weather.
"We are in a time of emergency, where all citizens in habitable domains need to have running water," said Mayor Perkins. "Now is not the time for landlords to place tenants at risk during this inclement weather warning. We have spoken to the Public Health Department, and they support the City's efforts to restore water where landlords have stopped water service to tenants as an effort to preserve pipes."
To prevent pipe damage during winter weather, make sure to keep your faucets dripping and consider wrapping exposed kitchen or bathroom pipes with insulation.