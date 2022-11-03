Shreveport, La – Mayor Adrian Perkins delivered a “state of the city” speech Thursday night on the banks of the Red River, 5 days before city voters will go to the polls. The mayor touted the accomplishments of his administration, calling for unity to get things done.
“And that's when we will see the real change because it's going to take all of us working together, united to see that impactful change that you all say you want,” Perkins said.
The mayor saying that even with a pandemic, the city is in better shape than when he came into office nearly 4 years ago. The mayor said crime is down nearly across the board in Shreveport, despite a national trend where crime continues to rise.
“The last 2 years were some of Shreveport's deadliest in recent history,” Perkins said. “However, Shreveport is beating the national crime trends. I know some people don't feel safe because they still hear gunshots by their homes. we are nowhere near where we need to be.”
The mayor also touted the local economy, saying the city has bounced back from COVID faster than other regions of the state. He said major development and job providers are setting up shop here.
“Our area has recovered 82% of jobs lost during the pandemic,” Perkins said. “(We are) one of the fastest growing areas of the state, that's thanks in part to landing the Amazon fulfillment center that's on track to open next year. It will put more than a thousand people to work with a starting pay of a minimum of $15 an hour.”
The mayor also touted greater digital access and childhood development.
Again, today's address comes just five days before the election. So was that a deliberate political move? Last year's state of the city address wasn't for 3 more weeks, delivered on November 27th.