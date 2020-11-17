SHREVEPORT, La. - For the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Police Chief Ben Raymond went knocking on doors Tuesday in the Southern Hills neighborhood. Concerns about violent crime brought them to a specific neighborhood.
“Councilman Flurry reached out to us. He said, 'Hey I've been hearing some complaints in certain neighborhoods. Would you walk through Southern Hills with us?' We said absolutely," Perkins said.
Johnny Cupley has lived in the neighborhood around 40 years, and he said he has heard and seen a lot.
“Friday two weeks ago, I think it was… there was a gun fight,” said Cupley. “I believe it's where the neighbors said up on the cul-de-sac.”
That is an occurrence that other residents brought up as well. Cupley hopes they stay consistent with their presence in the area
“They need to see it, the young people need to see the police presence,” said Cupley. “Because the more you have, the better the law is.”
Meanwhile, Perkins made a plea to those who live here that sharing information with police is critical to safe neighborhoods.
“They know more information than a lot of our police officers about what's going on in their neighborhood and that is across the city,” said Perkins. “What we have to do to curb crime in this city is we have to get citizens to cooperate with the police department so we can have more information.”
"We do want to be approachable, the mayor and I,” Raymond said. “We don't want people to think their concerns aren't being heard, not being voiced.”
They were also making everyone aware of their community liaison officer that they can contact for incidents that are not an emergency. If you would like to know who your community liaison is you can call 318-673-6950.
Perkins said they plan to continue visiting residents in other areas.