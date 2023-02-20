SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's Day 2 after two shootings -- one of which turned fatal -- marred Saturday's Krewe of Gemini parade and still the Shreveport Police Department has not released any information about either.
But Mayor Tom Arceneaux did release a statement Monday morning, saying both incidents are "unfortunate" and "mar a significant event."
One of the shootings claimed the life of Kip Lewis, 17, of Marshall, Texas. The Elysian Fields High School junior was shot near Magnolia School of Excellence on the Clyde Fant Parkway Service Road during the Mardi Gras parade. He died later at the hospital.
The second shooting reportedly happened somewhere along Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
KTBS called the Police Department multiple times Saturday night, throughout the day Sunday and Monday morning and has received no information on details or if an arrest has been made. Text messages with a public information officer Monday morning indicated the department is "hoping to get some information out soon. A lot of moving parts to that investigation and we want to make sure we get it right."
KTBS has requested copies of an incident report, number of officers working security at the time of the parade, the number of arrests made during the parade, and if any of those were for underage drinking.
Major incident reports typically are on file at the police station with information regarding crime events. But reports related to the shootings have not been made not available.
Arceneaux said Lewis was shot in an area that's reserved for families to watch the parade, while the other appears to have resulted from an argument and fight. The person who was shot suffered a non-life threatening injury and is recovering, the mayor said.
Arceneaux extended his sympathy to Lewis' family and friends. He hopes for a quick recovery of the other person who was shot.
Additionally, Arceneaux said he visited with the police and fire departments and SPAR and their "implications for future parade safety and crowd control."