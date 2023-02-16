SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux expressed his condolences to Alonzo Bagley's family after he was shot and killed by a Shreveport officer.
The mayor held a press conference Thursday to respond to the body camera video released by Louisiana State Police.
"I have watched the video of the incident when Mr. Bagley was killed," Arceneaux said. "It was hard for me to watch. I may have been hard for you to watch. It was excruciating for the family to watch."
"It is heart breaking for the family and all concerned. This is the kind of experience that I hope no one has to endure. I hope that none of us have to experience something like that in our lifetimes," Arceneaux said.
Arceneaux also said that now is the time for the city to heal together.